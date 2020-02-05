Seven Arlington youth wrestlers finished first Sunday at a Bennington tournament.
Ericson Lozo, Landon Totten, Trenton Hansen, Nolan Bottger, Braxton Soll, Jack Blake and Brodie Wilkins were bracket champions, while Trey Hill, Eastan Strom, Teagan Reed, Dylan Eddie, Brody Overholt and Tucker Rehder were second.
Third-place Arlington finishers were Henry Sok, Tristin Schakat and Parker Goodin. Fourth-placers were Cade Egbarts, Henry Sok, Alex Blake, Dominic Ott, Logan Egbarts, Liam Camp and Kolton Gilmore.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.