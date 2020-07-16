The Arlington High School volleyball team participated in Saturday's Concordia University camp, earning a top-10 finish out of 35 teams.
The total field of volleyball squads was divided into five brackets and the 11th- and 12th-grade Eagles finished second in their's, dropping the finals matchup to a Grand Island team. Coach Katarina Nelson was pleased with the effort, pointing out the efforts of two players in particular.
“Kailynn Gubbels and Chase Andersen were on fire,” she said.
Andersen played “out of her mind” in Arlington's semifinals victory, Nelson added. The coach also noted the efforts of the Eagles' ninth- and 10th-grade team that participated in Seward. Her freshmen class is “raw and athletic” and has solid numbers.
Overall, the younger and older teams enjoyed playing other teams and the team-bonding elements of the camp. Taylor Arp was able to move up from the younger team to the older and play with her sister, Cassidy, as well.
The Eagles have also had the opportunity to have open gyms in recent weeks. Claire Allen has taken it upon herself to run those workouts, which can't be led by coaches according to NSAA rules.
“Claire Allen is a leader on and off the court,” Nelson said.
Arlington is planning to host its own camps for grades 3-5, 6-8 and 9-12 from Aug. 10-12.
