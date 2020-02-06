The Fremont swim team closed out its dual season Jan. 30 at Lincoln High with a double dual against the Links and Lincoln Southeast.
Three Arlington swimmers took part with their Tigers teammates. Josh Iossi was apart of two event wins — the 200-yard freestyle and 400 freestyle relays. He also swam the 50-yard freestyle in 26.97 seconds to finish ninth.
Cade Arnett, meanwhile, was on two sixth-place relay teams, while also taking 10th in the 50 freestyle. He finished the individual race in 27.37.
Lastly, Addie Schiemann was on three third-place relays and earned an individual third in the 500-yard freestyle. The junior finished the latter race in 7:03.71.
The Fremont/Arlington swim team next competes Saturday at the Elkhorn Sweetheart Invite at the Common Ground Community Center. That meet begins at 10 a.m.
