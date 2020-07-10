The Arlington Senior Legion baseball team improved to 5-2 Tuesday with a 19-0 road win at Wisner-Pilger/Dodge-Howells.
The Eagles' Kirk Rangel and Josh Miller led their team at the plate, combining to hit 6-for-8. Rangel was 3-for-3 with a double, while Miller notched a double and scored three runs.
Aiden Foreman earned the complete game pitching victory for Post 71.
On Monday, the Seniors fell to Wayne 6-2. The visiting Devils scored four first-inning runs to best coach Ed Menking's ballclub. He said Dustin Kirk played well at shortstop in defeat.
Juniors beat Wisner-Pilger 5-2
The Arlington Juniors played Wayne on Monday and at Wisner-Pilger/Dodge Howells on Tuesday just as their Seniors team did.
The Eagles beat Wisner-Pilger 5-2 with Zach Vanek earning the pitching win. Trevor Denker notched a double at the plate as well.
On Monday, Arlington topped Wayne 5-2. Kirk earned the win and had an RBI. Barrett Nielsen, meanwhile, scored two runs as did Wes Martens.
