The Arlington junior high volleyball team started play Sept. 17 and has picked up two wins through Monday night.
The Eagles lost A, B and C matches to Raymond Central, but picked up two match wins agaisnt Douglas County West.
Coach Carla Kaup said all 24 Arlington volleyball players are working to develop their skills, including their passing, and focused on practicing and acting like champions this fall. Sportsmanship is also a point of emphasis.
The 2020 junior high Eagles are Britt Nielsen, Callee Shearer, Ciara Buckley, Corinne Crosland, Dianna Flores, Eliza Ricker, Emma Lage, Emme Timm, Evie Walkenhorst, Gabi Hill, Gracen Adams, Izzy Buckley, Jaydin Allen, Kallan Reed, Kassidy Urich, Katie Moss, Kelise Krivohlavek, Kynlea Kleveland, Lydia Schaapveld, Macy Wolf, Maddie Martens, Tessy Spivey, Valeria Carvajal and Zaleigh Porter. They are coached by Kaup and Tashia Wolf.
Arlington has six more competitions and two Saturday tournaments remaining on their schedule.
