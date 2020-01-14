Kailynn Gubbels scored 21 points Friday as the Arlington girls basketball team warmed up for its neighbor to the west with a 65-22 victory at Raymond Central.
The Eagles moved to 8-4 with the 43-point win in Raymond before a 48-40 Saturday loss at Fremont Bergan dropped their season mark to 8-5.
Against Raymond Central, Gubbels had 16 points during a 42-point first half. Arlington led 20-5 after one period and 42-13 through 16 minutes.
Senior Sarah Theiler added 15 points, while Jaidyn Spoon had 12, in the win.
A day later, the Eagles took a 40-38 lead during the fourth quarter at Bergan. It didn't hold, however, as the Knights scored 10-straight points to close the contest.
Spoon led coach Luke Brenn's squad with 14 points, including six on 3-pointers, while Gubbels contributed 13 more. Bergan was led by Allie DeGroff's 18.
