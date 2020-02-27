Arlington High School cheerleaders competed in the Game Day and Traditional Performance categories at the Nebraska State Cheer and Dance Championships in Grand Island on Saturday.
"They were state runner-up in Traditional Performance and third place in Game Day," coach Shelly Miller said. "The game day category had 20 teams competing. This was the largest group competing in all classes on Saturday at the competition."
Miller said she is proud of the cheerleaders.
"We had to make many changes in the last two weeks before the competition, but they were resilient and worked hard through every change they were given, always keeping their spirits high," she said. "They represented themselves, their school and community very well."
The Eagles scored 58.5 points in traditional performance, finishing second to Broken Bow by just one point. They scored 86.8 in game day, finishing third to Lincoln Lutheran and Omaha Concordia though one judge scored them second.
