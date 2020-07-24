An annual fundraiser for the Jeanette Hunt Animal Shelter has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Doggie Splash, which is held every year at the Blair Municipal Pool, will not take place this year, according to Doug Cook, president of the Board of The Friends of the Jeanette Hunt Animal Shelter.
Admission fees to the event have benefitted the animal shelter's general fund in years past.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.