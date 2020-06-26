Now that we are again open to the public, 2-6 p.m. Monday and 3-8 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, please stop in and see what we have received in the way of books for all members of the family.
Children’s books include "Roy Digs Dirt," about an adorable dog who lives to dig dirt; the first five books from "The Owl Diaries," by Rebecca Elliott; "Pickles to Pittsburg," "Sherm the Germ," "You’re Not Ugly, Duckling," and "Snow White and the Very Angry Dwarf."
Young adult/junior fiction includes "Artemis Fowl," by Eoin Colfer; "Jo & Laurie," a sequel to Alcott’s Little Women by Margaret Stohl and Melissa de la Cruz, which would be of interest to young and old alike. Also in is Suzanne Collin’s prequel to her "Hunger Games" series, "Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes."
Veronica Roth of the "Divergent" series also has a new book out, "Chosen Ones."
For adults, we got in five James Patterson books entitled, "Rush," "Revenge," "House of Kennedys," "Summer House" and "Texas Outlaw."
Lisa Wingate’s new book, "The Book of Lost Friends," is here, as are a few Laura Childs’ cozy mysteries. CJ Box’s latest Joe Pickett novel, "Long Range," came in as did some summer beach reads. An historical fiction choice might be Jody Hedlund’s "Orphan Train" series of three books, as is Jennifer Chiaverini’s latest, "Mrs. Lincoln’s Sisters."
Check out our Facebook page for summer reading incentives. Pick up a Summer Reading Chart at the library, fill out the books you have read and at the end of the summer, return the chart and receive a prize.
See what we have to offer you and your family.
