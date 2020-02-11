The Arlington girls basketball team battled back into Friday's home game against Wahoo with a 9-4 fourth period, but the visiting Warriors won 41-35.
The loss dropped the Eagles to 12-10, while Wahoo improved to 14-6.
Kailynn Gubbels led AHS with 12 points, while Jaidyn Spoon had 10 and Kylee Bruning scored seven. Spoon also had nine rebounds.
The Warriors' Kendal Brigham led all scorers with 17 points.
