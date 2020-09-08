Colby Grefe and Brynn Eckhart were the first Arlington cross-country runners to finish Thursday as the Eagles opened their season with 5 kilometers at the Douglas County West Invitational.
Grefe led the fifth-place boys team with a 13th-place finish in 19:01.3, while Eckhart led the girls' team with a 17th-place finish in 24:00.8.
Coach Michaela Curran noted that the AHS boys were just seven points out of third place as a team.
“Overall, I was pleased for the first go-around,” she said. “We've got many younger runners on the team. They just need some races under their belts.”
Grefe finished just ahead of two freshman teammates, 16th-place Nolan May and 17th-place Connor Flesner. Those Eagles finished in 19:04 and 19:08, respectively, while Sebastyen Taylor clocked in at 19:58.5. Barrett Nielsen and Josiah Stonehocker finished the course in 20:28.7 and 20:54.8.
Hunter Gilmore, meanwhile, was fourth in the junior varsity standings with a 20:58.1.
On the girls' side, Arlington's Elizabeth Morrison came in second behind Eckhart. She clocked in at 25:02.5, while Charzlie Lambert stopped the clock in 28:40.4.
Next, the Eagles host their own cross-country meet 5 p.m. Thursday at the Washington County Fairgrounds. Junior high races begin earlier at 4:10 p.m.
