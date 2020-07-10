Jacob Rodriguez kept it positive July 3 after the Ralston's Kaleb Holm hit a walk-off homer to beat the Post 154 Bears 3-2 at Orval Smith Field.
The Blair third baseman said that despite its fifth-straight loss, his Senior Legion baseball team was “playing good” and ready to start “going up.” Two days later, the Bears routed Crete 12-2, starting a three-game winning streak.
Rodriguez led the way Sunday, helping snap the skid with three RBIs. Ben Aguilera and Jacob Chavez added one each, while Auggie Rasmussen and TJ Swaney scored two runs apiece.
Colin Quick earned the pitching with with two strikeouts, a total matched by Aidan Mohr in relief.
On Monday, Blair's success continued in a 9-1 win against the Millard Sox Gold at Vets Field. Jason Stewart earned the pitching win with six strikeouts, while Quick knocked in three runs. Rasmussen hit a homer, and Quincy Nichols, AJ Bilslend, Stewart and Max Nickerson recorded an RBI each. Nichols finished with three hits, while Morgan Rump had two in the Bears' second-straight win — just days after their fifth loss in five games.
Post 154's third-straight win came Tuesday on the Millard Sox Black team's homefield. Despite giving up seven second-inning runs, the Bears pulled off a 13-7 win.
Aguilera earned the pitching victory with five scoreless innings. Quick and Rodriguez, meanwhile, notched three RBIs apiece. Quick and Bilslend had three hits, too.
With the win, Blair improved to 9-6 this season.
Bears fall to Ralston, Omaha NW
Prior to Blair's win against Crete, Rodriguez evened the Bears' game at Ralston on July 3. His sixth-inning low liner RBI scored Quick, who slid in for a 2-all tie.
The run — which followed Rasmussen's solo homer during the third — seemingly gave Nickerson a chance to add a “W” to a strong outing on the mound.
“I kept a short swing,” Rodriguez said of his run-scoring effort. “Just did a job.”
Unfortunately for Post 154, Holm started Ralston's half of the seventh inning with a game-ending home run swing.
A day earlier, Blair played Omaha Northwest, falling 10-5 in eight innings. After scoring three seventh-inning runs to force extras, the Bears surrendered five in the top of the eighth to drop their fourth game in a row.
Bilslend had three hits and two RBIs, while Nichols knocked in two runners on two hits. Rasmussen added two hits and Mohr had one.
Juniors' record stands at 10-3
The Blair Junior Legion baseball team is 10-3 after it dropped a 18-5 Tuesday game at Omaha Westside.
Before the loss, the Post 154 Bears had won three in a row. The Juniors topped the Millard Sox Gold 11-3 on July 2 and Lincoln High on July 3.
Last Sunday, Blair bested Crete 12-0 at Vets Field. Conner O'Neil pushed across Bo Nielsen and Greyson Kay during the first inning to start the dominant performance on the Fourth of the July weekend.
The Blair Reserve Legion team, meanwhile, earned a 9-1 win against the LNE Hammers Reserves on Tuesday night. The Bears are now 2-2-1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.