One driver was injured in a two-vehicle collision that restricted traffic on U.S. Highway 75 at Miller Ranch Lane around 4 p.m. Wednesday.
Washington County sheriff's deputies and Fort Calhoun Fire and Rescue responded.
According to Capt. Aaron Brensel, the black 2012 BMW driven by Justin Hillyer, 20, was traveling northbound, crossed the center line, came back and overcorrected.
"The vehicle overturned at least one time on the east side of the roadway. He was transported to Nebraska Medicine with possible internal injuries," Brensel said. "Our office is currently investigating whether drugs played a role in this."
Hillyer ran a black Chevrolet off the roadway and there were no injuries in that vehicle, said Brensel.
