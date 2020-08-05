A motorcycle crash off state Highway 133 left a driver injured Saturday night.
Washington and Douglas county sheriff's deputies and Fort Calhoun and Bennington rescue personnel responded to the accident around 7:35 p.m. LifeNet was put on standby but not called out.
Steven Nelson, 42, of Blair was driving his Indian Chieftan Darkhorse motorcycle north on Highway 133, just north of Dutch Hall Road when he lost control, entered the center grass median, rolled, slid and then came to rest in the median, according to Washington County sheriff's Capt. Aaron Brensel.
Nelson was checked at the scene but refused treatment and transport.
Brensel said Nelson had a suspected head injury.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.