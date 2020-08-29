Labor Day weekend marks the unofficial end of summer. It's an opportunity for families to get together for cookouts, camping and other fun activities before the weather turns.
What is your favorite Labor Day weekend activity?
Managing Editor Leeanna Ellis and Front Office Manager Shauna Gerke share their favorite Labor Day activities.
Ellis: Fire up the grill
For the last two Labor Day weekends I have traveled home to watch Iowa Hawkeye football at Kinnick Stadium. That's obviously not happening this year.
However, when I was a kid and even now, our family tradition has been to grill out at least once over Labor Day weekend. I remember gatherings at my grandma's house as my uncle grilled burgers and hot dogs. The kids would play in the yard, and if it was still warm enough, we'd have the Slip 'N Slide headed down the hill. It was a good time for the end of summer.
After my husband and I got married, we'd spend the weekend with his parents, grilling and enjoying the weather in the backyard. Now, we grill out at our own house and invite his mom over for dinner.
My husband is a grill master, cooking up steaks, burgers, chicken, brats and hot dogs. He's even tried his hand at tuna steaks and scallops. Yum!
To me, there's nothing better than spending time with family. That's what makes these cookouts so special is the time we get to be with each other, creating memories.
Gerke: I'll pick up a hammer on Labor Day
Labor Day is considered the unofficial end of summer. It is usually marked with picnics, camping or trips to the lake. We’ve been known to head out to a local campground for the weekend, but these days that is nearly impossible to do unless a reservation was made a year in advance. And, it’s so crowded at the campgrounds, it’s no longer fun for us to go on those holiday weekends.
It seems that our Labor Day weekends recently have been filled with home improvement projects, which is just fine with me.
The long Labor Day holiday (and Memorial Day or the 4th of July holiday as well), is the perfect time to work on home improvement projects. If you have ever done any home improvement, you know those tasks always seem to take longer than one thinks they will. Even after doing every project imaginable, we still find it takes twice as long as we estimate it should. So, having a three-day weekend is always a good thing. Who wants to get halfway through a project and have to stop? This year our home improvement project is adding a covered porch to the front of our house. That is actually going to take longer than three days; but, having that extra day to work on that project will definitely help.
Camping — or RVing in our case — would be a good thing to do on a long holiday weekend as well, if you like that sort of thing. It would be easy to social distance by household in that environment, plus it gets you outside soaking in the sun, which is so very good for our overall health if done in moderation. And, if you can find a camping spot near a lake, all the better. As far as my list is concerned, that would be “killing two chickens with one rock” as my beloved mother-in-law says.
Even attending a picnic — at socially acceptable distances, of course — could be what the doctor ordered. Just make sure to keep the cold food cold and the hot food hot.
