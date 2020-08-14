"Doing business without advertising is like winking at a girl in the dark. You know what you are doing, but nobody else does.” — Steuart Henderson Britt.
This is one of my favorite advertising quotes that I wanted to share with you. My name is Paul Swanson and I am the new director of advertising and marketing at Enterprise Media Group. After more than 30 years working in the advertising and marketing field with Suburban Newspapers (the weekly community newspaper division of the Omaha World-Herald), I’m excited to find a new work home in Blair.
In my short time that I’ve been on board (just finishing my second week), I’ve been so impressed by the talent and dedication of my co-workers. They have been welcoming and patient with the “new guy.”
I can understand why Enterprise Media Group celebrated its 150th anniversary in 2019. They truly care about publishing quality newspapers, creating a positive work environment for their employees and being a partner in the communities that they serve.
I’m hoping to meet as many business owners, Chamber of Commerce members and community leaders as soon as possible. Building strong relationships in a community, especially when you represent the newspapers, is my number one goal.
Besides representing the Washington County Pilot-Tribune, Washington County Enterprise and Arlington Citizen newspapers, I have the honor of working with the editor of the Lyons Mirror-Sun and Oakland Independent in Nebraska. In addition, I’ll be working closely with the publisher of the Missouri Valley Times News, Dunlap Reporter and Mapleton Press newspapers in Iowa.
Good things happen when you can meet in person to brain storm ideas to showcase your business.
Please feel free to contact me at 402-426-2121 or paul@enterprisepub.com. I look forward meeting your soon.
