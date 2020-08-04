I’m always amazed at the contestants on game shows when they find out their dreams are crushed. Whether they miss the big question or simply get beaten by their opponent, they’re always so happy and cheery. And always with that weird and awkward game show smile. Maybe it’s just me, but I’d have a lot of trouble losing out on a huge prize to someone else, and then clapping like a crazy person to celebrate their winnings. If I get beaten by my brother in backgammon, I want to throw the board across the room. I can’t imagine getting beaten out in the Showcase Showdown by Sally from San Antonio. #GameShowTalk
Speaking of game shows, a comedian who I listen to a lot had a great idea regarding game shows. Instead of contestants winning money, he suggested putting extremely wealthy people on a game show and let them compete to keep their money. Imagine the intensity of the game if a CEO was on a show and would lose his prized yacht if he didn’t beat the other contestant. Or, maybe a better game would be to let a regular Joe gets to win the CEO’s boat if he beats him (or her!). Now that would be a game show. #MoreGameShowTalk
I read recently that the non-alcoholic beer segment is one of the fastest growing sectors in the overall beverage market, not just the beer market. Now, maybe it’s seeing “huge” growth because the segment is so small to begin with, and it’s picking up a little popularity. But, regardless, how is this happening? I like beer, I drink beer. But, I don’t know that I’m always drinking it for the taste, if you know what I mean? If given the choice between something that tastes like beer and a Diet Coke, or Gatorade, or glass of water, or juice, or really anything… I’m taking the anything. #NABeer
Recently, I started driving a slightly newer vehicle than I had previously. For the most part, all of the features, or bells and whistles, were essentially the same as any other car I have driven. However, this one has a “rear seat reminder” which will cause a dinging in the vehicle after you turn it off, if one the back doors had been opened prior to starting the engine. It will ding and say “check back seat before exiting the vehicle” on the dash. At first, I thought nothing of it. But, after some time, all I can think about is how many people forget their kids in the dang car?! Obviously, I’ve heard stories of this, but is it so common that we have to create a reminder feature in our vehicles? #RememberYourKids
Speaking of kids, we took our 4-year-old mini golfing (some might call it putt-putt) last weekend. He was so excited, and before we left, had to put on his “putt-putt outfit.” What is a putt-putt outfit, you might ask? Well, it’s this: A soccer jersey. Bright orange and grey shorts. Knee-high neon green socks. His “fancy” shoes (which are loafers, which he’s worn twice in his entire life.” And, of course, sunglasses. Man, I love 4-year-olds. #PuttPuttOutfit
Chris Rhoades is associate publisher of Enterprise Media Group.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.