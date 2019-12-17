Having spent the last few weeks driving to Arlington, I can't help but notice differences from the other Arlington — Virginia — where I worked for the past three years.
The traffic
A 20-mile drive between Blair and Arlington takes 20-30 minutes depending on how many semi-trucks you get caught behind. I'm not yet brave or crazy enough to pass them by on the two-lane highway.
A 20-mile drive in Virginia can take anywhere from 45 minutes to a ridiculous amount of time. There are less semi-trucks but four times the traffic. I used to listen to several audiobooks as I'd drive from place to place. I often was tempted to download a language app to be more productive and learn Spanish.
The scenery
I love the scenery on my drive between Blair and Arlington. The wide open spaces make for gorgeous sunset possibilities. I love seeing the rolling hills and wondering how far the cows and livestock have traveled across the fields that day.
The scenery is even more fun with Christmas lights dotting the landscape between the open fields. It makes those homes seem so inviting.
Arlington, Va., has its own beauty — a city beauty. There are pockets of large buildings filled with apartments and businesses. Throughout the city are parks, beautiful gardens and walking trails.
Though, there were no cows or wildlife running through fields, but there are deer and the occasional fox that ran across the road and kept you on your toes.
The size
The size difference between the two Arlington is very noticeable in population and number of businesses.
But I love the fact that I don't have to use my GPS as much here. I know when I'm leaving Blair I need to turn on Second Street for the post office or Fourth Street to get to the auditorium. I was still using my GPS in Virginia, though partly to circumnavigate the congested streets and find a faster way of going 40 minutes for a 20-minute commute.
The people
I have been lucky, though, to have met some of the nicest people in both Arlingtons. I've met people that made me feel at home and welcome.
I'm excited to meet more people in this Arlington. Please introduce yourself and tell me the tale of your Arlington.
Neither Arlington is better than the other. And I feel blessed to experience both.
Elizabeth A. Elliott is the assistant editor of the Washington County Pilot-Tribune and Enterprise and editor of the Arlington Citizen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.