Earl "Jim" Custard

Earl James "Jim" Custard, age 82 of Blair, passed away Sunday, January 5, 2020 at home, surrounded by his loving family. Funeral services will be held Friday, January 10, 2020 at 11 AM at St. Francis Borgia Catholic Church in Blair. Military graveside services will follow in the Blair Cemetery. Visitation will be held Thursday, January 9 at Campbell Aman Funeral Home with family receiving friends from 5-8 PM.
Jim was born on March 29, 1937 the son of Merrill "Kink" and Dorothy Custard. Jim attended Wranch school and then graduated from Omaha North High School. After high school, Jim joined the United States Marines and was honorably discharged in 1963. On December 4, 1993 he was united in marriage to Connie Engelke. The couple made their home in Blair and are longtime owner operators of the Blair Bakery. One of Jim's fondest memories was his trip to Hawaii for his birthday. Jim enjoyed hunting, his time on the river and spending time with his family and friends.
Jim is survived by his wife Connie; children: Michael (Monica) Custard, Scott Custard, Lori (Jon) Martin, Tim Mann and John (Jennifer) Mann; grandchildren: Wyatt Walker, Mason Mann, Noelle Kyral and Paige Kyral; as well as many extended family and countless friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, mother and father-in-law Tim and Erna Engelke, sister Mariliyn (Sam) Nanfito.