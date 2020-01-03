Dorothy Spafford

Dorothy Louise Parkinson Spafford, 71, of Ammon, Idaho, passed away Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, at her home.
A funeral service will be held in her honor on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Stone Haven Ward of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (2055 Coronado Street, Ammon, ID 83406) The family will meet with friends Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, at Eckersell Memorial Chapel (101 W. Main Street, Rigby, ID) from 7 to 8:30 p.m. They will meet again prior to services from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. at the Stone Haven Ward Chapel. Interment will be in the Ammon City Cemetery. Condolences can be shared at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com.