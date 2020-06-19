A woman was arrested after she allegedly admitted to threatening to killer her boyfriend and stabbing him Sunday in Blair.
Shady Smasne, 43, is charged with use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, a Class 2 felony; second-degree assault, a Class 2A felony; and second-degree domestic assault, a Class 3A felony.
According to an arrest affidavit filed in Washington County Court, Blair police were contacted at approximately 10:25 p.m. about a domestic disturbance. The caller reported Smasne had been assaulted by her boyfriend.
Officers learned the couple were living in a semi-tractor that was parked in the 1400 block of U.S. Highway 75. When they arrived at the semi, they could see a man moving around inside. The ordered him to exit. The man had a large amount of blood on him, including around his right shoulder.
When officers asked him what happened, the man said he had been stabbed. He told police his girlfriend — Smasne — and dog were also in the semi.
Officers ordered Smasne to exit the semi. She also had a large amount of blood on herself.
Smasne told officers she and her boyfriend had been fighting. She said she told him she was going to kill him and then stabbed him.
