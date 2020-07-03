After two and a half years working as a supply pastor at Blair Congregational United Church of Christ, Rev. Jim Skrobo has a place to call home. He became the permanent part-time pastor June 14.
"It is an incredible privilege to be a part of the congregation in Blair," he said. "To be a part of the life of the 150th year of the church is incredible, and to be part of it at this time is an amazing privilege I have been provided."
Skrobo worked as a pulpit supply pastor for Living Waters Association of the United Church of Christ. "I was contacted to come and celebrate with Blair Congregational Church," he said. "We got to know each other and things progressed to where we are at today."
Skrobo wants to continue to "show that the love of God and Christ is here for us and a part of everything we do and who the church is."
"I want to bring that forward into the next 150 years and bring forth the love, passion and spiritual gifts that people can share," he said.
Skrobo has been a supply pastor since 2006 through the Education for Lay Ministry (ELM) program in Nebraska and has filled in at various churches in the Living Water Association.
"It's been something that has been on my heart since I was a child and I didn't know how to answer the call until I became involved with the congregational church. They provided the ability to go into this leadership program where I could find a way to answer that call."
During the day, Skrobo can be found at Methodist Hospital in strategic sourcing.
For the past few months, Skrobo has continued serving the church but through recorded services as the coronavirus pandemic dictated.
"We have recorded services where people could continue to be fed, hear the stories and get to know Jesus Christ and his father even better," he said. "It was extremely important so they could find that spiritual nourishment that they need."
Skrobo will typically have office hours on Wednesdays at the church. There was no installation ceremony and he said it will be small going forward.
We want to protect everyone and won't put anyone at risk for a ceremony," he said.
Skrobo has been part of the United Church of Christ for many years.
"It's given me great insight into the workings of the church and being part of the life of the church," he said. "This is an amazing step and privilege to be in leadership position at one of the churches. The opportunity came and it was one that I could no longer pass up."
