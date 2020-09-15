The Blair City Council unanimously approved an interlocal agreement with Douglas County to provide access and use of a new records system during its regular meeting Sept. 8.
The agreement would allow the Blair Police Department to partner with the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, the Washington County Sheriff's Office and potentially Ralston and Boys Town police departments to share the County Motorola PremierOne Records Systems.
“The agreement itself basically is that Douglas County will host the servers and hardware necessary for us to share that software. We would buy the concurrent user licenses, pay the maintenance and they would host the software we'd be sharing with them,” Assistant City Administrator Aaron Barrow said. “The benefit to this is not only the fact that we could share this information amongst other law enforcement agencies, but it drastically reduces the cost of maintaining a system that large.”
The council also approved the purchase of the system for $19,650, which covers 10 concurrent licenses.
City Administrator Rod Storm said the switch to Motorola will save the city significantly. The city currently uses Hexagon Records Management. Next year, Storm said, the cost for maintenance would be $40,000 to $45,000.
With Motorola, the cost next year would be zero and approximately $3,400 per year the following four years.
“That's the reason to move forward now,” Storm said.
