A Blair man who was sentenced to jail for theft in Washington County District Court was arrested the day after Christmas after he was stopped driving an alleged stolen car in Butler County.
Justin Kalin, 19, is charged in Butler County Court with theft by receiving stolen property-$1,500-$4,999, a Class 4 felony; and speeding, an infraction.
According to an arrest affidavit, a Nebraska state trooper stopped a small sedan for driving 86 mph in a 65 mph zone on state Highway 92 in Butler County. The driver was identified as Kalin. Two other passengers were also in the vehicle.
When the trooper asked Kalin for the vehicle's registration, he said he didn't have it. Nebraska State Patrol dispatch advised the vehicle — a 2003 silver Chevrolet Impala — was stolen from Blair.
Kalin was arrested and transported to the Butler County Jail. Both passengers were also detained.
A preliminary hearing is set for Thursday.
Kalin was sentenced Dec. 17 to 140 days in the Washington County Jail for stealing items, including two laptops, from an unlocked vehicle in Blair. He was also sentenced to 40 days for failure to appear in court. The sentences were to be served concurrently.
However, the judge allowed Kalin to delay the start of his sentence to let him spend Christmas with his family. He was ordered to turn himself into the jail Dec. 30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.