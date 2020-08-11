Hailey Baker carefully outlined the green dinosaur with black paint Saturday morning in the Blair High School parking lot. The BHS senior was painting the parking spot that she'll use throughout the upcoming school year.
The project is part of a fundraiser by the BHS National Honor Society (NHS).
This is the second year BHS seniors have had the opportunity to paint parking spots as a fundraiser for NHS. The 2019-20 officers had seen similar fundraisers online and wanted to give it a try, sponsor Vicki Griffin said.
Last year, BHS administration allowed 10 spots to be sold.
“We started small last year,” Griffin said.
After a successful first year, NHS was allowed 33 spots this year. Seniors' names were placed into a raffle. If their name was chosen, they paid $50 to paint their parking spot.
The funds are used for NHS service projects in the community. However, with COVID-19 concerns, Griffin said they may donate the funds to a community organization this year.
Griffin hopes the fundraiser can grow.
“I'm hoping that we can open it up to the entire senior class so that everyone could get in and lower the price,” she said.
Last week, Carley Damme and Emma Cada were just getting started on their parking spots.
Damme took inspiration from her dad, who is a beekeeper, for her design, which will include a bee, honeycomb and her name dripping in honey.
“I help him with his bees a lot so I thought it would be cool,” she said.
It took Cada a little longer to figure out what she would paint.
“I looked through a ton of different stuff and I didn't know what I wanted,” she said.
Then, it came to her as she watched the movie “The Incredibles.” Her spot features a colorful background, the Incredibles emblem and a quote from the character Edna Mode.
The quote reads “I never look back, Darling. It distracts from the now.”
“I just realized I really liked Edna Mode and what she was about,” Cada said.
