Blair Community Schools is seeking a new high school principal and activities director for the 2020-21 school year.
In an emailed letter to parents, Supt. Randy Gilson announced some upcoming changes in the administration.
Last month, Rick Brant, director building and grounds, announced his retirement. Brant has worked for the district for more than 20 years.
Last week, Bill Brown, director of transportation, also announced his plans to retire, while Activities Director Bubba Penas shared that he has taken a new position with Papillion-La Vista Community Schools.
In anticipation of the retirements, the Gilson proposed an administrative transition plan to the BCS Board of Education in February. The plan was designed to capture the expertise and experience of current administrators and have them help train and support new administrators selected to replace them.
The board approved the plan March 9.
The first phase of the plan was to combine the director of transportation and director of building and grounds into one position — executive director of operations.
Gilson selected Tom Anderson, who has served as the Blair High School principal for 22 years, for the new position. Anderson will oversee transportation, buildings, grounds and assist Gilson in the overall administration of the district.
“This is a very critical job because, as you know, our fiscal situation has caused incredible changes,” Gilson said.
Gilson said he chose Anderson because he is “one of the top school leaders in Nebraska.”
“Mr. Anderson is a problem solver who is analytical and decisive in making decisions,” Gilson said. “He will be effective in supporting the next high school principal and helping our district to overcome challenges we have been faced with. He also supports BCS to maintain high expectations and cherished traditions, while still being progressive.”
In his search for a new high school principal and activities director, Gilson is seeking the public's help.
“It is very important for me to receive input from students, teachers, parents and community members into the hiring of the next principal and activities director,” Gilson said.
A link to a survey was provided in the email for stakeholders to provide input about the qualities, skills, characteristics and traits they would like to see in the next high school principal and activities director. It is also available on the district's website, blairschools.org.
“It is most important to find the candidates who are the perfect fit for Blair High School and our community,” Gilson said.
