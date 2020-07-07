Arlington Print subscribers can get started accessing online content after entering their account number to verify their subscriber status. Account numbers are located in the upper left-hand corner of your mailing labels.
Fireworks lit up the Blair sky Saturday night as residents watched the annual Fourth of July display on the former Dana College campus.
It was one of the few big displays in the Omaha metro area. Many celebrations were cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Prior to fireworks, vintage car enthusiasts and others participated in the second Blair Cruise Night, organized by Blair resident Matt Saunders. The first event was held May 2 and attracted an estimated 750 cars.
“I figured maybe we'd have 100 cars show up and we'd have a little pack of cars driving around town. Maybe a couple of people sitting and watching. But I had no idea it was going to be people lining the streets and cars backed up all over,” he said. “It was a good surprise.”
Residents again lined the streets Saturday — most social distancing — to watch the vintage cars make their way through downtown Blair and out onto South Highway 30 to the roundabout.
Di Wright and her children waved as roadsters, trucks, convertibles and even a bus for U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse's campaign made their way along the cruise route.
