A request to build a house in Fort Calhoun's urban corridor triggered the need for a zoning change.
During its Feb. 19 meeting, the Fort Calhoun City Council approved an ordinance for revisions to zoning related to non-conforming use of structures, land use categories and urban corridor district conditional uses.
The urban corridor is between 13th and 15th streets from Adams Streets to the south and Court Street to the north. There are a number of existing residences within that corridor, City Engineer Lucas Billesbach of JEO Consulting said.
“If you looked at our matrix prior to the modifications, currently we did not allow residential structures, nor was it even a conditional use for residential structures within that zone,” he said.
If a home was damaged due to fire or natural disasters, there was no method for homeowners to rebuild. There was also no way for home to be built on an empty lot.
“In working with the staff, the revisions that have been put forth I think are reasonable,” Billesbach said.
A change in zoning code provides clarification on damage or destruction as well as complete reconstruction of a non-conforming use. Homeowners will now be allowed to make improvements through a conditional use permit.
“This would apply I believe to any of your zones,” Billesbach said. “This is just a clause that deals with non-conforming uses. If someone loses it to damage, you have the opportunity to issue a conditional use to allow that structure to be rebuilt within that zone.”
A change in the zoning ordinance will allow single-family attached and detached units on lots that are not adjacent to U.S. Highway 75 through a conditional use permit.
