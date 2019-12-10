Members of the Fort Atkinson American Legion and Offutt Air Force Base color guards stood at attention outside the Fort Atkinson visitors center Saturday while Kristy Bolen sang the national anthem.
Bolen, a member of the Fort Atkinson American Legion Auxiliary, later told trumpeters Ryan Beasley and Makayla DaMoude she couldn't help but have a tear in her eyes when she heard “Taps” being played as part of the fort's ceremony commemorating the 78th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor.
Following the ceremony, dozens of attendees, servicemen and veterans entered the visitors center to watch documentaries about the day as well as view Fort Atkinson's five-day Pearl Harbor exhibit.
"We have artifacts from the Nebraska National Guard Museum, the Washington County Museum, the Nebraska historical society and personal collections," said Park Supt. Jason Grof as he approached one display housing a World War II period U.S. Naval uniform.
"This is my grandpa's who was on the USS Effingham from '44 to '46 when it was decommissioned," he said. "This gallery kind of shows the whole process of Dec. 7 going into pre, during and after."
Grof said the gallery didn't focus on the war itself, but the prior to and after Pearl Harbor focus was to provide some context for the day of the attack.
Some of the artifacts on display in addition to uniforms were weapons, military hats, memorials of lives lost and descriptions of Pearl Harbor servicemen's stories.
"There's some interesting stories," Grof said, including one about the USS Utah.
Chief Yeoman Albert Wagner of the USS Utah had two daughters, Nancy and Mary Kreigh who were born premature. Nancy died as a baby, Grof said, and Wagner planned to scatter her ashes at sea when the Utah left port.
"He was waiting on a military chaplain to perform that service," Grof said. "While waiting, we know that Pearl Harbor was attacked, and when the Utah was sunk, the ashes went down with it," though Wagner survived.
Another story included in the exhibit was about Lauren Bruner, who was one of the last survivors of the USS Arizona. Bruner, who died in September, had his ashes interred on the Arizona, which still lies in the harbor. Nearly 1,200 Arizona crew members died when the ship was struck by several bombs and more than 900 people's remains are still entombed inside the ship.
Grof said the exhibit took a lot of work and coordination among fort staff, but the time it takes is worth it to remember those who died on Dec. 7, 1941.
"It's going to be a regular exhibit that we'll have here, we'll expand it more than what we did this year," Grof said. "We could have it up a couple weeks rather than just five days. It's a lot of work for five days, but in my opinion, it's worth it … There's not that many Pearl Harbor veterans still alive. We just want to make sure people remember it."
