Fort Calhoun Community Schools (FCCS) Technology Coordinator Paul Wilson and Special Education Director Ashley Dougherty presented information on the need for a computer science teacher and new special education teacher during the district's school board meeting Jan. 13.
No action was taken in regards to the presentations.
The district does not currently have a computer science teacher. Wilson said computer skills are becoming foundational for nearly every job students could have as a career.
"It's just the reality that can you name an industry that's not being transformed by computers, the internet, technology on some level," he said. "It's literally everywhere."
Wilson said last year in Nebraska there were 2,000 open computer science-related jobs and only 500 graduates in the state. The goal, however, of having a computer science teacher, he said, isn't to make every kid into computer science majors.
"It's about problem solving with technology," since it's so prevalent in professions, Wilson said. "You can use a device, the kids can sure use devices, but can they think logically about it, can they solve problems with it, can they use it creatively in whatever field they're going into."
FCCS currently offers classes related to technology taught by other teachers, but Wilson said a computer science teacher could rework the curriculum and deepen students understanding from elementary to high school.
Dougherty also said FCCS has a need for a new special education teacher. She said the district's current special education teachers have a high case load of students, many of whom have higher needs.
Dougherty also said the district has seen an increase in the number of students in special education. She said the district has started reading interventions for students in the past as well as creating problem solving teams and hiring a full-time counselor, school psychologist and additional paraprofessionals.
"We really try to support all the increasing needs without adding a teacher," she said.
But, she said, without a new teacher the district may have to hire more paraprofessionals or send students off site for services, which are expensive.
"And we want to keep them in our building," she said.
