Subcontractor bids have been accepted and budget numbers are set for Fort Calhoun Community Schools (FCCS) elementary construction project expected to begin in March.
During its Dec. 9 meeting, the FCCS School Board approved a budget proposal and subcontractor bids to construct four new second- and third-grade classrooms, bathrooms, corridor spaces and complete other work.
The total cost for construction per the budget proposal is just over $1.91 million dollars. In June, FCCS retained Boyd Jones Construction as construction manager with costs not to exceed $2 million.
"I'll tell you, one of the things we did was set a limit," Supt. Don Johnson said. "We're under that limit."
The cost for the project includes more than $1 million for work to be completed by subcontractors and other construction fees such as those associated with safety, temporary utilities and facilities and payment to Boyd Jones for acting as construction manager.
The budget for the project includes $120,500 in change allowances split between 16 different categories of work to be completed by subcontractors. Some categories of work to be completed include concrete, masonry, steel, roofing and electrical work.
"Before, (Boyd Jones) would come back with a bunch of change orders," Johnson said. "What they did instead … They actually put in a change allowance per category. There's a good change they won't use any of that, we'll get that money back."
The budget also includes $50,000 in construction contingency, which FCCS could also get back if it is unused.
Some other costs associated with the project which FCCS is responsible for, and will not be done by subcontractors, include more than $100,000 in design fees, nearly $14,000 in testing and inspections and $10,000 for furniture, fixture and equipment for the new classrooms.
Construction is expected to begin in March and finish by the end of July. Johnson said in November that between the money FCCS has set aside for the project, this year's budget funds and additional state aid from expanding the elementary school's square-footage, the district could pay for nearly the entire project by September.
The Nebraska Department of Education offers school districts a "two-year new school adjustment application," which districts are eligible for with evidence of recent and expected student growth. Johnson said in November that he expects around $450,000 of state aid from the program over the next two years.
The district moved $600,000 into its depreciation fund in August. Depreciation funds are used by entities to set aside money for future improvements or replacements of materials and property.
FCCS approved its special building fund for the 2019-20 school year at $966,728, an increase of more than $300,000 compared to the previous year. The tax levy for the fund is 10 cents per $100 of property valuation, the same as the previous year.
"The (change allowance) amount and the $50,000 they put in for construction contingency will give us a lot of leeway and we should come in at a pretty good place," Johnson said.
