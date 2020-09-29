The Fort Calhoun Elementary gym's outside is close to being complete before construction moves to the inside during fall and winter.
Construction on the gym began in August, and is scheduled to be complete in the spring. The existing gym will be turned into preschool classrooms, set to be completed June 2021.
The gym will have a conference room, atrium, restrooms and storage for P.E. equipment. The current gym is significantly smaller, and doesn't have room for bleachers.
On Adams Street, there will be a separate entrance for Pre-K, as it is state law.
Principal Drew Wagner said he's looking forward to the expansion's completion.
"We're gaining quite a bit of space from our old gym to the new gym just with the square footage," he said.
Wagner also said with the extra space, the school will have opportunities to host events and even have assemblies in the gym, something that wasn't always possible before.
Supt. Jerry Green said the expansion will also benefit outside activities, such as youth sports. The new gym is specialized so those participating in after school activities remain in the gym and not able to travel inside the school
"Even though it's connected to our building, we can lock it down," he said. "The building is secure and the gym is still accessible to our community and youth sports. That's a huge benefit for us."
