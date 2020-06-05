A woman who was arrested for driving under the influence after a hit-and-run property damage accident was sentenced to in prison Tuesday in Washington County District Court.
Shirley J. Gore, 36, previously pleaded no contest to DUI-fourth offense, a Class 3A felony, in April. As part of a plea agreement, two other charges were dismissed.
Judge John E. Samson sentenced Gore to 20 months in the Nebraska Department of Corrections and 12 months of post-release supervision., she must serve at least 10 months. Gore also was ordered to pay a $1,000 fine and had her license revoked for 15 years.
Gore's lawyer, Leta F. Fornoff of Fremont, argued for probation, noting that Gore's criminal history is only related to alcohol and she had received treatment while expressing a willingness to change and help other people in similar situations.
"I want to change my life for the better," Gore said. "There's not going to be an obstacle in my way."
Samson said he believed Gore would be at a high risk to reoffend and a lesser sentence would diminish the serious of the charges.
Gore was arrested Sept. 12.
According to an arrest affidavit, Blair police were called at approximately 7:11 p.m. to the 600 block of Front Street for a property damage hit-an-run accident. The suspect vehicle was a silver Nissan Sentra occupied by two people.
A witness told officers the silver sedan made a U-turn and struck a building. He said there were two people in the car — a woman was driving and a man was in the passenger seat. The suspects threw a bottle of whiskey out the window as they fled, he said.
Officers used the license plate number to track the vehicle to an apartment in the 2100 block of Washington Street. At approximately 7:25 p.m., the vehicle was found parked in the driveway. It had fresh front-end damage.
The officer knocked on the door of the apartment. A woman answered the door. She smelled of alcohol and had a hard time speaking, according to the report. The woman denied driving the car and said she had been home all day.
When the officer asked the woman her name, she initially gave another name. She eventually admitted she was lying and identified herself as Gore.
Gore was arrested for false reporting and an active warrant out of Iowa.
After she was transported to the Washington County Jail, Gore refused to submit to a breath test.