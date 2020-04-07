A woman who was arrested for driving under the influence after a hit-and-run property damage accident accepted a plea agreement March 31 in Washington County District Court.
Shirley J. Gore, 36, pleaded no contest to DUI-fourth offense, a Class 3A felony. As part of the plea agreement, two other charges were dismissed.
Gore could face six months to three years in prison, nine to 18 months post-release supervision, up to at $10,000 fine and her license could be revoked for 15 years.
Judge John E. Samson ordered a presentence investigation and a substance abuse evaluation. Sentencing is set for May 26.
Gore was arrested Sept. 12.
According to an arrest affidavit, Blair police were called at approximately 7:11 p.m. to the 600 block of Front Street for a property damage hit-an-run accident. The suspect vehicle was a silver Nissan Sentra occupied by two people.
A witness told officers the silver sedan made a U-turn and struck a building. He said there were two people in the car — a woman was driving and a man was in the passenger seat. The suspects threw a bottle of whiskey out the window as they fled, he said.
Officers used the license plate number to track the vehicle to an apartment in the 2100 block of Washington Street. At approximately 7:25 p.m., the vehicle was found parked in the driveway. It had fresh front end damage.
The officer knocked on the door of the apartment. A woman answered the door. She smelled of alcohol and had a hard time speaking, according to the report. The woman denied driving the car and said she had been home all day.
When the officer asked the woman her name, she initially gave another name. She eventually admitted she was lying and identified herself as Gore.
Gore was arrested for false reporting and an active warrant out of Iowa.
After she was transported to the Washington County Jail, Gore refused to submit to a breath test.