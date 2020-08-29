A Washington County judge was prepared to send an Omaha woman to prison for give a false name to police officers, but instead sentenced her to probation after argument from her attorney.
Neoshon M. Avant, 29, was found guilty of criminal impersonation, a Class 4 felony, in June.
Judge John E. Samson sentenced Avant to two years probation.
“Your record does not add up to probation. It goes on for pages,” Samson told Avant. “Many of them are driving under suspension, which doesn't sound like much does it? But that's violating a court order or an administrative order not to do something and you've done it a lot. If you can't follow an order not to drive, how can you follow a probation order is my concern. However, I'll take a chance on you.”
Samson did not have a probation order prepared.
“You were not going to get probation, ma'am,” he said. “With your record, I'd very seldom would put someone on probation.”
Prior to sentencing, Avant's attorney, Patrick Dunn, said his client had a difficult childhood, which led to her trouble with the law. She has since turned her life around, he said.
“What became very clear to her is she doesn't want that life anymore,” Dunn said.
Dunn said Avant has been in therapy. She's also taking college courses.
“She's literally doing everything she can to change who she was,” he said. “She has plans for a future life.”
Avant apologized to the court for her actions and told the judge she has been sober for over a year and is trying to do the best for her daughter. She also said she was four months pregnant.
“I'm asking for the opportunity to show not only the court by myself that I can be the best woman and mother that I can be with all of these programs I'm working with and all the support I have in the community,” she said. “I'm just asking for an opportunity here today.”
According to court documents, Blair police arrested Avant on June 27, 2019, following a traffic stop of a blue Hyundai Tiburon for expired plates. Avant gave the name Ashlon M. Wilson and said she had left her driver's license in a purse she did not have with her.
On July 29, 2019, an officer received information from the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) that Wilson was actually Avant. During the course of a human trafficking investigation in Sarpy County, Avant was arrested on several charges and provided the name Ashlon Wilson to troopers. However, Wilson was also arrested during the investigation.
The NSP investigator indicated Avant and Wilson were in a relationship and live together.
Blair police reviewed a photo of Avant's driver's license and confirmed her identity.