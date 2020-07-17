The date for a grand jury investigation into the April 15 death of a Blair man in an officer-involved shooting has been set.
Leslie Flynn Jr., 39, was shot during a confrontation with police at a home in the 1100 block of Adam Street. The Washington County Attorney's Office received the autopsy report, reviewed the findings and certified the death certificate Monday afternoon.
“That starts the process of the grand jury,” County Attorney Scott Vander Schaaf said.
The grand jury is set to convene Aug. 10.
Prior to that, questionnaires, crafted by the Clerk of the District Court and Judge John E. Samson, will be sent to those in the jury pool. Included in the questionnaires will be questions regarding COVID-19 and an explanation of safety measures taken by the court to mitigate the risk of transmission of the virus. Jury selection could possibly be held in the gym at Central Court Apartments to allow for social distancing. The court may also provide masks if necessary.
Vander Schaaf expects the proceedings will take two days. Both he and Chief Deputy County Attorney Erik Petersen will handle the case.
A grand jury is often convened to determine if an indictment can be or needs to be filed. Vander Schaaf said the jury will be presented with a range of charges “in order to assess what they want to do.”
In this case, the grand jury will determine if charges should or shouldn't be filed.
According to the court documents, at approximately 9:30 p.m. April 15, Blair police and Washington County sheriff's deputies were attempting to arrest Flynn for terroristic threats. When officers arrived, they found Flynn, armed with a rifle, inside the home with a minor child. He pointed the gun in the direction of the officers, who fired their weapons at him.
Flynn was transported to Memorial Community Hospital and Health System in Blair, where he later died.
In an interview with police, Flynn's girlfriend, who also lived at the home with their three children, told officers Flynn said he was “going to kill her,” which prompted law enforcement's attempt to arrest Flynn. The woman attempted to leave in a vehicle, but Flynn took the keys. Instead, she and two of the children left on foot at approximately 7:15 p.m.
There was a history of domestic violence between Flynn and his girlfriend, the report said.
Flynn was most recently arrested in September for suspicion of domestic assault. He pleaded guilty to disturbing the peace and was sentenced to six months probation in December, according to court records.
Following the April 15 incident, three Blair officers and one sheriff's deputy were placed on paid administrative leave.
Those officers are expected to testify during the grand jury investigation.
Vander Schaaf declined to name the officers involved.
“Due to the grand jury process, we cannot comment on anything that might somehow influence or disrupt that process,” he said. “The court later on does have the ability to issue a report that would have more detailed information, but we won't be able to say anything until that process is complete.”