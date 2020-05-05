The Washington County Attorney's Office will convene a grand jury investigation into the April 15 death of a Blair man in an officer-involved shooting. But when the grand jury can be impaneled has not yet been determined.
Leslie Flynn Jr., 39, was shot during a confrontation with police at a home in the 1100 block of Adams Street in Blair. An affidavit filed by the Nebraska State Patrol offered more details into the incident.
According to the court documents, at approximately 9:30 p.m., Blair police and Washington County sheriff's deputies were attempting to arrest Flynn for terroristic threats. When officers arrived, they found Flynn, armed with a rifle, inside the home with a minor child. He pointed the gun in the direction of the officers, who fired their weapons at him.
Flynn was transported to Memorial Community Hospital and Health System in Blair, where he later died.
In an interview with police, Flynn's girlfriend, who also lived at the home with their three children, told officers Flynn said he was “going to kill her,” which prompted law enforcement's attempt to arrest Flynn. The woman attempted to leave in a vehicle, but Flynn took the keys. Instead, she and two of the children left on foot at approximately 7:15 p.m.
There was a history of domestic violence between Flynn and his girlfriend, the report said.
Flynn was most recently arrested in September for suspicion of domestic assault. He pleaded guilty to disturbing the peace and was sentenced to six months probation in December, according to court records.
Following the April 15 incident, three Blair officers and one sheriff's deputy were placed on paid administrative leave. Washington County Attorney Scott Vander Schaaf declined to name the officers and deputy as the investigation is still ongoing.
Vander Schaaf said his office also is awaiting autopsy results before a grand jury investigation can proceed.
Once the results are received, the county attorney will certify the death. Within 30 days of the death certification, a petition must be filed to convene a grand jury. The jury must be impaneled within another 30 days. The county attorney's office can ask for an extension.
Vander Schaaf said it could be longer due to COVID-19 restrictions. The Washington County Courthouse has been closed to the public since April 2. Court cases have been continued until at least after May 15.
“It's hard to say when it could happen given the unique scenario we have,” Vander Schaaf said. “It's kind of a moving target.”
The last time a grand jury was convened in Washington County was in 2018 in the death of Jackson Potadle, 19. Potadle died in a high-speed crash Nov. 10, 2017, after he fled from deputies following a traffic stop south of Fort Calhoun.
No indictments were filed against the deputies involved in that incident.