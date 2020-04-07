A Fort Calhoun man who allegedly left the scene of an accident in which a passenger was injured accepted a plea agreement March 31 in Washington County District Court.
Jacob T. Tegels, 21, pleaded no contest to the amended charge of leaving the scene of a property damage accident, a Class 2 misdemeanor. As part of the plea agreement, a felony charge was dismissed.
Tegels could face up to six months in jail, up to a $1,000 fine and his license could be suspended for up to a year. He could also be ordered to pay restitution.
Judge John E. Samson ordered a substance abuse evaluation and a presentence investigation. Sentencing is set for May 26.
According to an arrest affidavit, a deputy was conducting business checks at approximately 3:25 a.m. Dec. 24 in Fort Calhoun when he heard a loud revving of a diesel truck and tires squealing coming from west of him.
The deputy drove to approximately 15th and Monroe streets, near West Market Square Park, where he found a man with a head injury and blood covering his face and clothes. The man told the deputy he had been in an accident, but he wasn't driving. He told the deputy Tegels was driving.
A newspaper delivery driver stopped and told the deputy he witnessed a truck with heavy front-end damage flee the park.
Deputies tried to contact Tegels at his home in the 500 block of South 17th Street, but no one was home. Washington County Dispatch advised Tegels owned a 2011 Ford F250 Super Duty pickup truck.
Another deputy searched the park where the accident took place and observed tire tracks leading into a drive through the park. He followed the tracks into a ditch and through the park where a vehicle had collided with a tree. Near the tree, the deputy found several pieces of a vehicle, including a grill with a Ford manufacturer's stamp. The grill also contained a part number, which matched a 2011-2015 Ford Super Duty pickup truck.
Deputies later had contact with Tegels' mother, who granted access to the garage. They found Tegels' 2011 Ford F250 Super Duty with heavy front-end damage.
Tegels later arrived at the sheriff's office to be interviewed about the incident, but would not speak to deputies without a lawyer. He was arrested and booked into the Washington County Jail.