A convicted sex offender was arrested Tuesday for failing to report his change of address to the Washington County Sheriff's Office, according to an affidavit filed in county court.
Robert A. Edelman, 54, is charge with violating the Sex Offender Registry Act, a Class 3A felony.
According to the affidavit, a resident informed law enforcement Monday that Edelman had not been reporting his changes in residency or employment.
The reporting person said Edelman is currently employed at a Blair restaurant and is residing in Blair.
Edelman was last listed as living in Omaha, according the state registry website.
A detective contacted the manager of the restaurant who confirmed Edelman had been working there for more than a year and he is residing at an apartment in Blair. However, he didn't have an exact address.
Blair police have had contacts with Edelman at an address in the 1600 block of Lincoln Street, the report said.