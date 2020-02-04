A Blair man who found hiding in a Lakeland house after running from a Washington County sheriff's deputy faces several charges.
Jeffrey L. Ellis, 36, is charged with flight to avoid arrest, a Class 4 felony; driving while revoked from DUI, a Class 4 felony; and resisting arrest-first offense, Class 1 misdemeanor.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 18 in Washington County Court. His bond is $150,000 or 10 percent.
Ellis was arrested Jan. 27.
According to an arrest affidavit, at approximately 9:03 a.m., a deputy was stopped on County Road 34 just east of state Highway 133 when he saw a westbound red Ford Focus driven by who he believed was Ellis. The deputy reported he was aware of a recent arrest warrant for Ellis and turned around to follow the car to the stop sign at CR 34 and Highway 133.
The car made a U-turn on the highway and headed back east on CR 34 toward Lakeland. As the car entered Lakeland, the driver, later identified as Ellis, failed to use his turn signal. The deputy attempted a traffic stop. That's when Ellis fled east on a frontage road, traveling faster than the 20 mph speed limit.
The vehicle turned south on Trout Lane before stopping in the driveway of a residence at 4721 Trout Lane. Ellis fled on foot and entered the house through a sliding glass door at the rear of the residence.
Additional deputies responded and set up a perimeter around the house.
Deputies made contact with Ellis' mother, who owns the home, through a window, according to Capt. Aaron Brensel. She told deputies her son was not there, but allowed them to search the house.
After an extensive search, deputies found Ellis hiding in a false wall in a basement bedroom.