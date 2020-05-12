An Arlington man who was charged with drug possession after he was evicted from an apartment accepted a plea agreement and was sentenced May 5 in Washington County District Court.
Benjamin R. Brazelton, 37, pleaded no contest to possession of a controlled substance-methamphetamine, a Class 4 felony. He waived a presentence investigation to proceed to sentencing.
Judge John E. Samson sentenced Brazelton to 90 days in the Washington County Jail. He was given credit for 54 days. Under Nebraska Good Time law, he must serve 53 days.
Brazelton was expected to be released Tuesday.
According to affidavits filed in Washington County Court, deputies and the property owner served an eviction and residence lockout in the 100 block of West Elm Street on Feb. 19. The owner gave deputies permission to search the property after it was vacated.
During the search, three syringes were found sitting on top of a trash bag. One syringe tested positive for methamphetamine.