Residents at Autumn Pointe in Fort Calhoun looked out their windows to a tad unusual sight — a calf, a corgi and several other creatures making their way around the building in a pet parade.
For residents, many of whom lived on farms or had their own animals, it was a chance to reminisce. For the Pioneer Pals 4-H club, it was a chance to practice speaking and showing their animals for fairs.
"This is our fifth year for the parade," co-leader Micki Hernandez said. "It's our first one outside."
Bettie and O.B. Curtis were at their windows to see the animals.
"It means a lot because we can't get out and can't go far when we do," Bettie said.
