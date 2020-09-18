The Arlington Village Board of Trustees proposed a $4.5 million budget during a public hearing Sept. 14. No one from the public commented during the hearing. The board will vote on the budget at the regular board meeting Monday.
The 2020-21 operating budget is $2.8 million with $1.7 million in necessary cash reserves. The operating budget is a 26 percent decrease over the previous year.
"The Ellsworth Street project was a large project for the current year, as well as the new building," Chairman Paul Krause said.
Taxpayers will see a slight increase in the property tax levy, which was set at 59.6 cents per $100 of assessed valuation.
The property tax asking is $514,090, up from $438,280 a year ago.
Board approves village employee wages
The board also approved an ordinance setting salaries for village employees for the 2020-21 fiscal year.
Jon Rosenthal, streets and parks commissioner: $54,100.80
Tyler Fickenscher, maintenance worker: $43,388.80
Niki Herre, village clerk: $39,191.50
Deputy village clerk: $15.45 per hour
Librarian: $12,465.56
Library janitor: $9.85 per hour
Auditorium custodian, city office and Bell Creek Park restroom custodian: $10,804.70
Swimming pool employees: manager: $13.13 per hour; assistant manager: $10.25 per hour; Lifeguards: $9.25 per hour
Part-time public works employees: $12-15 per hour
Water tower painting contract approved
The board also approved a contract for the painting of the interior of the water tower by Viking Industrial Painting. The company will be completing the work for $68,300.
