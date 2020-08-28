School has resumed, fall sports are starting and summer is starting to disappear. As we go into September we have good news. After Labor Day, for which we will be closed, we will be reopening our Saturday hours which are from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Our Monday through Friday hours will remain the same. Monday is 2-6 p.m. and Tuesday through Friday is 3-6 p.m. We hope that Saturday will give people a chance to get in after a busy week of school and various activities.
We have been getting in new books almost every other week. New children’s books include, “Roy Digs Dirt,” “A Bear is a Bear (except when he is not)” and “Sheep Dog and Sheep Sheep.” We also got in a new Super Dinosaur Encyclopedia and a book entitled “Gridiron” (stories from 100 years of the NFL).
New young adult novels include “Maybe This Time” by Kasie West, “Bookish and the Beast” by Ashley Poston, “The Problim Children” by Natalie Lloyd, and “Raising Lumie” by Dan Bauer.
New adult novels include those by Linda Byler, James Patterson’s “The Midwife Murders,” Karin Slaughter’s “The Silent Wife,” Barb Delinsky’s "A Week at the Shore,” Susan Mallery’s “The Friendship List” and “Lone Jack Trail” by Owen Laukkanen.
Our website libraries.ne.gov/arlington also has our Apollo Digital program of our entire catalog of books. You can browse through authors or titles. See what we have to offer.
