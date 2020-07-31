As the Washington County Fair was getting underway down the road, several people were donating blood at the Arlington Auditorium on Saturday.
"Because of COVID-19, we are supposed to have it at the fairgrounds and usually have a bus, but I felt uncomfortable having it that close," Lucy Klocke said. "We changed to have it here around a month ago. We had a full schedule, 30 people scheduled."
For some, it was their first time donating, while others have done so several times.
Mackenzie O'Flaherty donated for the first time and found herself to be a little nervous.
"My friends convinced me, but it seemed like a good thing to do," O'Flaherty said.
Adam Gradowski, on the other hand, has been donating for years.
"I have a rare blood type O positive with different engines on the blood," he said. "Since I was 23, I've given more than 10 gallons of blood, and it's something I figure I am helping out the community with.”
Niki Shear has donated blood for more than 15 years.
"I'm a regular giver and wanted to support it," Shear said. "There's always a need so any time people can give (it's good)."
