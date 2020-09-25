Runners wound their way between rows of aronia bushes, some running in a 5K, while others completed the mile course for families. A chilly wind blew early Saturday morning but the runners still made good time at Fall at the Farm near Arlington on Saturday.
It was the first time members of the public could take a tour of Dale and Nancy Hilgenkamp's aronia berry farm off County Road 15.
First-place winners of the race included Maddie McBratney for girls 16 and under was Maddie McBratney, Tregan Fitzke for boys 16 and under, Sarah Bickerstaff for women; and Brett Huizenga for the men.
An area with small pigs, goats and chickens was located near the house, along with other activities. Children had the opportunity to paint pumpkins and play several outdoor games.
A hayrack ride took people through the aronia fields where they learned about the growth and harvesting process of the aronia berries that are native to Nebraska.
Fitzke Produce of Hooper brought several unique kinds of pumpkins for sale including Cinderella, Fairy Tale and Knucklehead pumpkins.
Vendors included Bell Creek Soaps and Candles, CMBroidery Hand Embroidered Tea Towels and others.
Guests had the opportunity to purchase aronia-based items including ice cream, lemonade and baked goods in the farm's mini grain bin.
