Three Hawkeyes place at Cardinal Invite
West Harrison had three place winners at the Treynor Invitational on Dec. 7 in Treynor.
Gabe Gilgen and Nathan Clark each picked up third place finishes, while Jon Chlupacek added a fifth place finish.
Up Next: West Harrison will be at the Riverside Invitational on Saturday in Oakland.
Wr: Cardinal Invitational, 12-7-2019 @ Treynor
Final Team Standings: 1st) Treynor 175; 2) Panorama 157.5; 3) East Mills 151; 4) St. Albert 131; 5) OABCIG 116; 6) Southwest Iowa 114; 7) Riverside 87; 8) Griswold 76; 9) Red Oak 68; 10) AHSTW 37; 11) West Harrison 35.
Area Results
120: Gabe Gilgen (WH) pinned Chase Roeder (Red Oak), 1:21; lost 8-4 decision to Kayden Dirks (Trey); pinned Kale Vorthmann (Trey), 1:29; pinned Chase Roeder (Red Oak), 1:46. Third place.
220: Jon Chlupacek (WH) was pinned by James Hein (Pan), 5:14; pinned Gage Sommerville (St. Albert), 1:17; lost 10-8 ultimate tiebreaker to Samuel Daly (SWI); pinned Quinten Nissen (AHSTW), 1:27. Fifth place.
285: Nathan Clark (WH) was pinned by Zach Sheldon (SWI), 3:11; pinned Hunter Portales (Red Oak), 1:30; was pinned by Andrew Jackson (East Mills), 1:15; pinned Julian Henderson (Riverside), 1:28. Third place.
