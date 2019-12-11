3Ws – Weekend Wrestling Wrap
Tigers take ninth at Fremont
Woodbine earned a ninth place finish at the Fremont Invitational in Fremont, Neb. on Dec. 6.
Jack Nelson led the Tigers with a third place finish.
Up Next: Woodbine will be at the Riverside Invitational on Saturday in Oakland, and host a home wrestling dual on Dec. 17.
Wr: Fremont Invitational, 12-6-2019 @ Fremont, Neb.
Final Team Standings: 1st) Norfolk 255.5; 2) Millard West 184; 3) Fremont 140; 4) Lincoln 108.5; 5) Elkhorn 96.5; 6) Omaha Gross 84; 7) Bellevue West 82; 8) Sioux City East 70; 9) Woodbine 38; 10) Omaha Roncalli 1.
Area Results
113: Dalton Frink (W) was pinned by Kalvin Emkey (Norfolk), 1:17; received bye; was pinned by Orlando Estrada (Fremont), 1:21.
120: Nate Wright (W) pinned Avery Daniel (Lincoln); pinned Chase Jensen (Norfolk), 5:32; was pinned by Wyatt May (Millard West), 1:28. Second place.
126: Cameron Cline (W) was pinned by Weston Godfrey (Norfolk), 1:19; was pinned by Sabastian Villagomez (Fremont), 2:37.
132: Colton Walsh (W) received bye; lost 15-0 technical fall to Korbin Arnold (Lincoln); was pinned by Johnny Gomez (SC East), 2:51.
145: Jeremiah Kroll (W) was pinned by Justin Leon (Fremont), :14; was pinned by Kade McNamara (Elkhorn), :27.
152: Jerry Malone (W) was pinned by Jacob Marsh (Fremont), 2:35; lost 9-7 decision to Nathan Taylor (Fremont), OT.
160: Jack Nelson (W) pinned Jaden Porter (Elkhorn), 1:57; was pinned by Brayden Splater (Norfolk), 4:39; pinned Christian Cardenas (Omaha Gross), 1:40; pinned Quinn Threw (Lincoln), 4:02. Third place.
170: Nathan Colwell (W) was pinned by Austin Settles (Fremont), :34; was pinned by Landon Porter (Elkhorn), 3:57.
220: Payton McDonald (W) received bye; was pinned by Garret Moser (Fremont), 2:27; was pinned by Cadden Cade (Lincoln), 2:26.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.