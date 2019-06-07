Missouri Valley Wrestling Camp offered July 19-20
A two-day, two session summer wrestling camp will be offered on Friday, July 19, and Saturday, July 20, at the Missouri Valley High School. The camp will take place in the high school wrestling room from 6 – 8 p.m., and is open to any boy or girl entering the third grade through high school. The coaches are offering the camp to any individual below third grade, if the wrestler is ready.
The camp instructors include current Missouri Valley coaching staff of Keefer Jensen, Rick Barker, Brett Marcum, Mark Frye, Shawn McIlnay and Klint Kersten. Former Missouri Valley greats Nathan Haynes, Skeeter Bostwick and Arron Olson will also be on hand to assists.
Participants must register by July 10 in order to guarantee a camp t-shirt.
Any questions, contact David Hansen by phone, 402-981-8004, or by email, Dave@HHFarmsia.com.
