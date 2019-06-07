WIC Soccer honors released, Lo-Ma’s Walski lands first team honor
The high school state soccer tournaments will come to completion this weekend, and post-season honors will start rolling in. The first ever Western Iowa All-Conference soccer teams were released earlier this week
On the boys side, conference champion AHSTW led the way with six selections, including five on the first team.
Logan-Magnolia’s Gabe Walski was a first team selection for the Panthers.
Missouri Valley’s Steven Murray, Alex Murray, Grant Meade and Steavie Kean collected honorable mention status, along with Logan-Magnolia’s Mason Rosengren, Baker Lally, Cole Leonard, and Reis Meeker.
On the girls side, Treynor and Tri-Center led the way. The Cardinals finished with seven selections, including six on first team, and the Trojans also had seven selections, including four on first team.
Missouri Valley’s Carlie Winchester, Megan Gschwend, Faith Staska and Lauren Austin picked up honorable mention status. Logan-Magnolia’s Madyson Roberts, Charleigh Hammitt, and Hannah Gochenour also netted honorable mention honors.
2019 WIC All-Conference Boys Soccer
WIC Boys Final Standings: 1) *AHSTW 18-3; 2) Riverside 12-4; 3) Treynor 12-6; 4) Underwood 7-11; 5) Tri-Center 4-13; 6) Logan-Magnolia 3-14; 7) Missouri Valley 0-15. *2019 Regular Season Champion.
First Team
Brayton Tuma, AHSTW, Sr.; Luke Sieska, Treynor, Jr.; Hunter Hodges, Riverside, Sr.; Blake Osbahr, AHSTW, Sr.; Keaton Mann, Treynor, Soph.; Gabe Madsen, AHSTW, Sr.; Gaven Heim, Tri-Center, Jr.; Adrian Dillon, Riverside, Sr.; Val Andrusyshyn, Riverside, Sr.; Adrian Herrera, AHSTW, Sr.; Blake Schweers, Underwood, Sr.; Kyle Branan, AHSTW, Sr.; Gabe Walski, Logan-Magnolia, Jr.
Second Team
Quinn Navara, Treynor, Jr.; Jon Casson, Underwood, Jr.; Tallin Rasmussen, Underwood, Sr.; Collin Brandt, Underwood, Fr.; Seth Kiesel, AHSTW, Jr.; Brogan Allensworth, Riverside, Soph.; Trevor Nelson, Tri-Center, Sr.
Area Honorable Mention
Logan-Magnolia: Mason Rosengren – Sr.; Baker Lally – Fr.; Cole Leonard – Soph.; Reis Meeker – Sr.
Missouri Valley: Steven Murray – Sr.; Alex Murray – Soph.; Grant Meade – Soph.; Stevie Kean - Jr.
2019 WIC All-Conference Girls Soccer
WIC Girls Final Standings: 1) *Treynor 12-3; 2) Tri-Center 12-6; 3) AHSTW 6-7; 4) Logan-Magnolia 3-12, Underwood 3-12; 6) Missouri Valley 2-11; 7) Riverside 0-11. *2019 Regular Season Champion.
First Team
Alyssa Keller, Treynor, Soph.; Sage Schroeder, Tri-Center, Jr.; Jordyn Holtz, AHSTW, Sr.; Emma McDonald, Tri-Center, Sr.; Miranda Ring, Tri-Center, Fr.; Julia Kock, AHSTW, Soph.; Paige Skow, Tri-Center, Jr.; Rylie Jacobsen, Treynor, Jr.; Rachel Phelps, Treynor, Soph.; Alexis Keller, Treynor, Sr.; Bergynn Kinnison, Treynor, Soph.; Malloy Helvie, Treynor, Soph.; Madison Ehrens, Underwood, Fr.
Second Team
Lilly Dahir, Tri-Center, Sr.; Paige Osweiler, AHSTW, Jr.; Bella Zortman, AHSTW, Sr.; Peyton Scott, Treynor, Fr.; Kendra Kuck, Underwood, Fr.; Mollie Nelson, Tri-Center, Soph.; Marissa Ring, Tri-Center, Fr.
Area Honorable Mention
Logan-Magnolia: Hannah Gochenour – Sr.; Charleigh Hammitt – Jr.; Madyson Roberts – Fr.
Missouri Valley: Faith Staska – Sr.; Carlie Winchester – Soph.; Megan Gschwend – Sr.; Lauren Austin – Soph.
